He is the brother of Vizarat Rasool Khan, a renowned educationist who passed away ten years ago

Hyderabad: Senior AIMIM leader Virasat Rasool Khan passes away
Hyderabad: Senior All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen leader and former MLA Virasat Rasool Khan, passed away due to health problems on Tuesday.

He was associated with the AIMIM party for close to four decades. Virasat was first elected as a MLA from Charminar constituency in 1989. Later, he was elected from Nampally Assembly constituency in the year 2009.

He was survived By his wife and one son. Namaz-e-Janaza of Virasat Rasool Khan will be offered at Masjid Alamgeer, Shantinagar after Maghrib prayers.

