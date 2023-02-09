Heat goes up in Hyderabad; Borabanda records max temperature at 34.6 degrees

Hyderabad: Still in the month of February, the sun is hitting straight with intense heat in the city.

The mercury shot up to 33.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with Borabanda recording the highest temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius.

Many places in the city including Uppal, Kapra, Qutubullapur, Serilingampally, Khairathabad, Shaikpet, Asifnagar, Bahadurpura, and Saidabad too recorded sweltering heat as the temperature rises to 32-degree mark.

The IMDH (India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad) indicated notably warm days ahead for the next four days.

However, at the night the temperature will remain around 14 degree Celsius and 16 degrees celsius in most areas.

A report by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said that diurnal variations of maximum temperature during summer show the day temperature gradual rise from 11.30 am to 3.30 pm, and post 4.30 pm, the temperature shows a sudden fall of 6 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius in two hours from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.