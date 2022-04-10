Heat wave in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 10th April 2022 11:43 am IST
New Delhi: A boy cools himself off at a tubewell during a hot summer day in New Delhi, Saturday , April 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: A woman bathes her buffallo on a hot summer day in New Delhi, Saturday , April 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: A woman wearing a hat poses for pictures on a hot summer day in New Delhi, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Commuters cover themselves with a piece of cloth, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: A man bathes in a water fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

