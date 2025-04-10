Heat waves forecast for 17 mandals across Andhra Pradesh on Thursday

Scattered rains with thundershowers are also expected in 13 districts on Thursday

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 10th April 2025 11:52 am IST
Representational image

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority forecasted heat wave conditions in 17 mandals across the state on Thursday.

“Out of the 17 mandals, six in Krishna district, four in NTR, two each in Parvathipuram Manyam, Guntur, and Palnadu, and one in Eluru are expected to suffer heat waves,” APSDMA Managing Director, Kurmanadh said in a press release.

Scattered rains with thundershowers are also expected in 13 districts on Thursday including Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Anakapalle, and East Godavari, he added.

Other districts that may receive thundershowers due to surface circulation over central India: Konaseema, Kakinada, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Prakasam, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai, said the press release.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 40.8 degrees Celsius in Ulindakonda of Kurnool district, 40.3 degrees Celsius in Darimaduga of Prakasam district, and 40.1 degrees Celsius in Thavanampalle of Chittoor district, Kurmanadh added.

High temperatures were also recorded in Darimaduga (Prakasam), Errampet (Alluri Sitaramaraju), and Thavanampalle (Chittoor) with 25 locations crossing the 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

