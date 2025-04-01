Heat waves forecast for 26 mandals across Andhra Pradesh on Apr 1

APSDMA has advised residents in the affected areas to take necessary precautions against the rising temperatures.

India to see warmer summer, more heatwave days this year: IMD
Representational image

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast heat waves in 26 mandals across the state on Tuesday.

“Out of the 26 mandals, six mandals each in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, three in Alluri Sitaramaraju, one in East Godavari and 10 in Parvathipuram Manyam are expected to suffer heat waves,” said APSDMA managing director, R Kurmanadh in a press release.

According to APSDMA, Gospadu in Nandyala district recorded a temperature of 40.3 degree Celsius on Monday, followed by Kammarachedu in Kurnool district at 40.2 degree celsius and Nagasamudram in Anantapur district at 40 degree celsius.

