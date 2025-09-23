Heavy monsoon rains paralyse Hyderabad; IMD forecasts more downpours on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Heavy monsoon rains that lashed Hyderabad on Monday have paralysed normal life in the city and now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more downpours on Tuesday.

It has also issued a yellow alert for the city till September 27.

Waterlogging

Heavy rainfall triggered widespread waterlogging that brought traffic and daily life in Hyderabad and its surroundings to a grinding halt on Monday.

As IMD Hyderabad has forecast more monsoon rains, the city is bracing for more downpours.

On Monday, in low-lying areas, water entered some houses and residential complexes in the city. Traffic movement was severely affected across many roads.

IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds in the city till September 27.

In view of the expected weather conditions, the department has issued a yellow alert for the city.

Though it is the monsoon season and rains are normal, residents are witnessing a nightmare due to the poor condition of the roads.

Due to potholes, overflowing drains and waterlogging, many commuters, especially motorists, are at risk.

These issues are not limited to localities but are being witnessed on many main roads too.

In view of the rain forecast issued by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.