23-year-old woman attacked by ex-beau at Hyderabad metro station

Hyderabad: In yet another incident that raises questions over the safety of women, a 23-year-old was attacked by her ex-boyfriend at a metro station in Hyderabad.

The incident took place at Moosapet Metro Station on Sunday night.

Woman attacked after quarrels at Hyderabad metro station

As per the details, the woman is identified as Mahek Afreen, who is a former classmate of the accused, Mohsin.

They were classmates since their school days. At one point in time, they were in a relationship too.

Due to frequent fighting between them at Hyderabad metro station, the woman decided to end the relationship.

Met on talk

On Sunday evening, upon request by Mohsin’s father, Mahek decided to meet her former classmate at the Metro Station in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, in a fit of rage, the accused attacked the woman with a blade.

Following the attack, the woman received injuries on her stomach and severe bleeding occurred.