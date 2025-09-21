Hyderabad man lands in jail for assaulting mother

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man landed in jail for torturing and assaulting his mother.

The incident took place in Bholakpur.

Hyderabad man jailed for 10 days

Speaking to Siasat.com, Gandhi Nagar SHO N Bose Kiran said that the man, who was an alcoholic, used to return home in a drunken condition and assault his mother.

Though his mother many times urged him not to consume liquor and to focus on his career, he did not listen to her.

When he continued to torture and assault her, his mother approached Gandhi Nagar Police and lodged a complaint.

Also Read Hyderabad man sentenced to 3 yrs jail for molesting minor

Police took action

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and produced him before a court in Secunderabad on Friday.

The SHO said that the man used to even create a nuisance in the locality.

After hearing the case, the court sentenced him to 10 days imprisonment.