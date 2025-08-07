Hyderabad man sentenced to 3 yrs jail for molesting minor

Hyderabad: The sessions court in Hyderabad sentenced a man to 3 years’ rigorous imprisonment for molesting a minor girl in 2021.

On December 22, 2021, the convict identified as Bharat Kumar came to the victim’s house to inquire whether he could stay there as a tenant. The girl’s father, a civil contractor and her mother, a labourer, were at work at the time of the incident.

While enquiring, Kumar hugged and kissed the victim. Following the incident, the victim narrated the ordeal to her sister on the phone. The victim’s sister informed the parents regarding the incident. The parents rushed to their residence, and based on their daughter’s narration, they filed a complaint with the Madannapet police.

Based on the complaint, the victim was shifted to a Bharosa centre, and the Bharosa Centre facilitated multiple counselling sessions for the victim and her family. Throughout this process, the Bharosa team extended moral and emotional support to help her regain stability.

With regular follow-up sessions and consistent guidance, the victim managed to return to a sense of normalcy. This additional support empowered the victim to take further legal action against her harasser.

Bharat was booked under the POCSO Act of 2012 and arrested. Apart from the jail term, the court imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the convict.