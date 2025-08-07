Spa centre raided, prostitution racket busted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police busted a prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa centre in Hyderabad.

The raid was conducted at the establishment located in Dwaraka Nagar, Medipally.

During the raid, police arrested the organizer and a customer. Two women who were allegedly forced into the sex trade were also rescued.

Spa centre used as front for prostitution in Hyderabad

Acting on a tip-off, authorities targeted the spa. The investigations revealed that the main accused Swapna along with her associates Naveen and Ashok Kumar was running an organized prostitution network.

Disguised as a legitimate massage parlour, the spa centre attracted customers by offering illicit services at high rates.

Also Read Hyderabad police take action against arms display at birthday party

Rescue made

The police operation successfully freed the two victims.

It was found that the accused were luring women from various parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by promising them attractive salaries and commissions.

Police are conducting further investigations into the prostitution racket that operated under the guise of a massage centre.