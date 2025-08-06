Hyderabad: Hyderabad police intervened when a birthday celebration in Syed Ali Guda turned chaotic as attendees brandished weapons and disrupted the neighborhood with loud DJ music.

The incident which occurred in Asifnagar quickly escalated as partygoers blocked roads and created public disturbances.

Authorities responded after videos of the party went viral on social media.

The Hyderabad Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the organizer of the birthday party Mohammed Fazal under multiple charges.

The birthday party which featured blaring DJ music late into the night drew attention not only for its noise but also for the reckless display of swords by attendees.

Residents have welcomed the police intervention hoping it will deter similar incidents in the future.