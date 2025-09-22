IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy monsoon rains for seven days

Hyderabad: The residents of Telangana once again need to get ready for heavy monsoon rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast downpours for the next seven days.

In view of the expected rains, the temperatures are likely to decline significantly across the state.

Yellow alert issued

Forecasting heavy rains, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the entire state. The alert is valid till September 28.

As per the forecasts, various districts of the state will witness thunderstorms & lightning, squalls, etc., till Sunday.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted moderate to heavy rains and intense thunderstorms in various parts of North, Central, West, and East Telangana districts from late afternoon to midnight.

For Hyderabad, he forecast dry weather till afternoon followed by one or two spells of scattered moderate-heavy rains expected in a few places from afternoon to midnight.

IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad

In the case of Hyderabad, the weather department has forecast a cloudy sky till Sunday.

It has also forecast monsoon rains or thundershowers, at times intense spells accompanied by gusty winds, till September 25.

In view of the forecasts of heavy monsoon rains by IMD Hyderabad, the residents need to plan their travels accordingly.