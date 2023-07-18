Heavy rain hits parts of Gujarat; waterlogging, traffic disruptions reported

Surat: Normal life was thrown out of gear after heavy rainfall battered South Gujarat with Surat receiving approximately 3 inches of rain within two hours — from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The intense downpour caused significant water logging in several parts of the city leading to traffic snarls.

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rain is likely in parts of Gujarat from Tuesday and is expected to persist for the next four-five days.

Areas including Udhana Darwaja, Udhna Garnala, Udhna Char Rasta, Limbayat, and Dhumbal bore the brunt of the heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging.

Mithikhadi in the Limbayat area is on the verge of overflowing, posing further challenges for residents.

Due to the rapid accumulation of rainwater, the underpass at Udhna Railway Station had to be closed temporarily for traffic.

One aspect is the continuous rainfall observed over the past four days, leading to a rise of 4 feet in the water level of the Ukai Dam.

This increase directly impacts the Tapi River, contributing to the surge in water level at the Surat Causeway by 7 meters.

Consequently, traffic movement on the causeway has come to a halt. In addition to Surat, Gir Somnath has also witnessed over 3 inches of rainfall by noon today, with 2.5 inches recorded within a brief span of 2 hours. By 12 noon, several talukas in Gujarat had received more than an inch of rain.

These include Kodinar, Surat City, Patan-Veraval, Sutrapada, and Talala.