Heavy rains in Bengaluru, yellow alert issued for 3 days

Bengaluru: The IT capital of India turned into a virtual hill station following incessant rain on Tuesday, October 15, with temperature also dipping. However, several areas reported waterlogging that resulted in huge traffic snarls.

Continuous rainfall since late Monday night has caused significant inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians across the city.

The meteorological department has issued a warning, predicting heavy rain in the capital city for the next three days. A yellow alert for heavy rainfall was also issued for 13 districts in the state.

Heavy rain was forecasted for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu, all located in the southern part of the state.

Additionally, heavy rains are expected in the coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada, with thunderstorms predicted in these areas. Uttara Kannada, in particular, is likely to experience moderate rainfall, according to forecasts.

Commuters, especially vehicle riders and pedestrians, faced significant challenges on their way to work. School students, especially those dropped off by parents, also struggled due to the heavy rain. Traffic jams were reported throughout the city, causing severe disruption.

Experts have predicted a cloudy atmosphere for Bengaluru until the weekend, and authorities are concerned about the potential consequences if heavy rain continues.

Flooding and alternative commute options

Many underpasses, including the major railway underpass in Okalipuram, were flooded, causing serious inconvenience for drivers. Traffic jams left vehicles stranded for kilometres in areas like Yeshwantpur, Peenya 8th Mile, and Goraguntepalya.

Most software professionals opted to use Metro services to reach ITPL and Whitefield. However, those heading to Electronics City and its surrounding areas faced challenges due to the lack of metro connectivity in the region.

The weather is due to a low-pressure system developing over the southeastern Bay of Bengal, leading to unstable weather conditions in the region.

The civic authorities are crossing their fingers over the impact of the heavy rain.