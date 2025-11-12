Heavy rain lashes Makkah region; NCM forecasts more across Saudi Arabia

Makkah: Heavy rain lashed parts of the Makkah region, particularly its southern areas, on Wednesday, November 12, flooding roads and disrupting local traffic. However, central Makkah, including the area surrounding the Grand Mosque, experienced only strong winds and cloudy skies without rainfall.

The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) issued a red alert for parts of the region, warning of torrential rain, hail and flash floods until late evening.

Videos shared online showed vehicles wading through waterlogged roads in southern Makkah, where districts such as Difa‘q witnessed severe storms for the second straight day.

🔴 مباشر الان

أمطار غزيرة على جنوب #مكة_المكرمة الان تصوير عضو الفريق صلاح الجعيد @salahuuuu pic.twitter.com/qbJURc282M — #فريق_طقس_المملكة 🇸🇦 (@saudiweathergr) November 12, 2025

Rain-seeking prayers

Amid the downpours, authorities announced that rain-seeking (Istisqa) prayers will be performed across the Kingdom on Thursday, November 13, following the directive of King Salman.

The call for prayer aims to seek divine mercy and rainfall across the Kingdom, in accordance with the Prophet Muhammad’s tradition during times of drought.

Rainy weather expected across Saudi until November 17

In a statement shared on the X platform, NCM spokesperson Hussein Al-Qahtani said that “by the will of God, most regions of the Kingdom will witness rainfall ranging from moderate to heavy starting from Friday, November 14, until Monday, November 17.” He urged the public to follow safety instructions and avoid low-lying areas.

🌧️معظم مناطق المملكة بمشيئة الله ستشهد أمطار مابين متوسطة إلى غزيرة ابتداءً من بعد غدٍ إلى الاثنين المقبل.

ونأمل من الجميع اتباع تعليمات الجهات المختصة.

وتقرير تفصيلي بعد قليل من @ncmksa — المتحدث الرسمي للمركز الوطني للأرصاد (@spokespncm) November 12, 2025

According to the NCM’s latest weather report, rainfall ranging from moderate to heavy is expected to affect most regions of Saudi Arabia — including Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, Asir, Al-Baha, Jazan, Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jouf and the Northern Borders, as well as parts of the Eastern Province.

The forecast also warns of downburst winds, hail, high waves and possible flash floods, urging residents to remain alert and follow updates through official channels.

من بعد غدٍ الجمعة إلى الاثنين المقبل، حالة مطرية من متوسطة إلى غزيرة على معظم مناطق #المملكة بمشيئة الله، مصحوبة بالظواهر الجوية التالية:



🌪 رياح هابطة

🌨️ تساقط البرد

🌊 ارتفاع الأمواج

جريان السيول



للتفاصيل والمناطق المتأثرة ⬇️ https://t.co/E9vlf98eei#نحيطكم_بأجوائكم — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (NCM) (@NCMKSA) November 12, 2025

In this regard, the Makkah Emirate’s Crisis and Disaster Management Centre advised residents and motorists to avoid valleys, tunnels and low-lying areas where water may accumulate.

“Thunderous rains of light to heavy intensity are expected from Friday until Monday. Residents are urged to remain cautious and follow official alerts,” the statement said.

Motorists travelling between Makkah, Jeddah and Taif were warned of reduced visibility and slippery conditions.

من بعد غدٍ (الجمعة) وحتى (الإثنين)..

مركز إدارة الأزمات والكوارث بـ #إمارة_مكة يهيب بسالكي الطرق السريعة أخذ الحيطة والحذر وتجنب مجاري السيول ومناطق تجمعات المياه، نظرًا لتأثر بعض محافظات المنطقة بأمطار رعدية ( خفيفة ومتوسطة إلى غزيرة)، حسب التقرير الصادر عن #الأرصاد pic.twitter.com/xaowGGA7Tm — إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) November 12, 2025

Regional weather impact

According to ArabiaWeather, the same system is influencing weather across eight Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine and Kuwait, bringing unstable conditions and potential flooding in valleys.