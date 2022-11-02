Heavy rain lashes TN areas, holiday declared for schools in 7 districts

Chennai: With the northeast monsoon in full fury and rain lashing the state, the Tamil Nadu government has declared an Orange alert for seven districts and holiday for schools and colleges, said officials on Wednesday.

The orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Villupuram and Vellore districts.

While Chennai and Tiruvallur have declared holidays for both schools and colleges, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Villupuram, and Vellore districts have declared holidays for schools only.

Since the northeast monsoon hit Tamil Nadu on October 29, rain has been lashing many parts of the state with the capital city Chennai and adjacent districts facing heavy to very heavy fall.

Two people have already lost their lives in Chennai — a 47-year-old woman, Shanthi died after the balcony of her house fell on her, and Devendran, a 52-year-old autorickshaw driver died due to an electric shock after he got stuck in a waterlogged area.

The weathermen have predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Tamil Nadu till November 5 with thunder and lightning.

With the storm drain work in many parts of Chennai yet to be completed, inundation has taken place in most of the areas of the city. However, local people expressed satisfaction with reduced waterlogging in some areas.

P. Prakash Shenoy, a 42-year-old businessman from Ashok Nagar in Chennai while speaking to IANS said, “The stormwater drain work is still not completed and, hence there is waterlogging in many parts. However, the situation has improved since last year and we expect that the issue is totally settled.”

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvanamallai districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours.

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin held a high-level meeting of ministers and officials in the state to face the rain-related issues. Stalin also held a virtual conference with 21 district collectors to tackle the issues regarding the heavy rain and subsequent inundation.

People were evacuated from the low-lying areas and relief centres have been opened at places where there has been heavy to very heavy rain.