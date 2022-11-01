Hyderabad likely to receive rains as NE monsoon sets in over eastern coast

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to receive rains in the next three days as the northeast monsoon that brings downpours to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh has set in over the eastern coast.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, all the zones of Hyderabad are likely to witness cloudy sky. Apart from it, haze or mist will prevail over the zone till November 4.

Though the minimum temperature is likely to increase, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad is set to drop over the next three days, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecasted.

Cold wave to return to Hyderabad

Although the minimum temperature in Hyderabad is set to increase in the next three days, the cold wave is expected to return to Hyderabad on November 5.

As the NE-Monsoon has commenced Over Eastern Coast,

▪️Mostly Cloudy🌥 expected over the City

▪️Light Rainfall🌧 likely at few areas

▪️Increase in Temperature🌡️ levels expected in next 72 hours.

Last month was Hyderabad’s coldest October in a decade as the city’s lowest minimum temperature dropped to 14.9 degrees Celsius.

Northeast monsoon

Till November 2, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are going to receive rainfall due to the northeast monsoon.

Though Tamil Nadu gets its maximum rainfall during the northeast monsoon, rains are also predicted in Kerala and Karnataka.