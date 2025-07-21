Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash Hyderabad; to continue for hours

IMD Hyderabad has issued yellow alert for the city until July 23.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 21st July 2025 6:38 pm IST
Rains lash out in Bandlaguda (left) and Kismatpur (right) of Hyderabad
Rains lash out in Bandlaguda (left) and Kismatpur (right) of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several parts of the he city is witnessing an intense downpour in several parts and is slated to continue for the next two hours.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad had forecasted very heavy monsoon rains on July 21 and 22. It has also issued yellow alert for the city until July 23.

Videos of rains in Rajendernagar, Kismatpur and Bandlaguda have surfaced on social media.

MS Creative School

Weather enthusiast T Balaji, who goes by the x account, Telangana Weatherman, known for his accurate forecasts, has warned of heavy rainfall with intense thunderstoms and adviced Hyderabadis to stay at home

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 21st July 2025 6:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button