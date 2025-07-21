Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash Hyderabad; to continue for hours

Hyderabad: Several parts of the he city is witnessing an intense downpour in several parts and is slated to continue for the next two hours.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad had forecasted very heavy monsoon rains on July 21 and 22. It has also issued yellow alert for the city until July 23.

Videos of rains in Rajendernagar, Kismatpur and Bandlaguda have surfaced on social media.

It's raining cats and dogs here in Kismatpur… pic.twitter.com/cszYTBJzoU — Biswajit Mahapatra (@ricky_nije) July 21, 2025

Weather enthusiast T Balaji, who goes by the x account, Telangana Weatherman, known for his accurate forecasts, has warned of heavy rainfall with intense thunderstoms and adviced Hyderabadis to stay at home