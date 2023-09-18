Heavy rain wreaks havoc in MP; over 900 people rescued

Bhopal: After a dry spell, relentless heavy rainfall has been wreaking havoc in Madhya Pradesh with flood-like situations being reported from several parts of the state, besides causing causalities and prompting people to move to safer areas.

Five persons have been swept away after a pond in Jhabua district overflowed and caused heavy flooding on Sunday.

Three of them have been found dead while two are still missing. A search operation was underway to trace them.

The administration has declared a holiday for the next two days in Indore and Ujjian.

In Ujjain, where heavy downpours continued for the last 48 hours, several roads and several residential colonies were submerged in water. Many people were rescued by the SDRF and police personnel.

An official said that at least 900 people were rescued from Ujjian and they have been shifted into safer places.

Swaminarayan temple of Ujjian was submerged in water. More than 30 devotees were rescued by the SDRF team.

In Mandsaur, the flood water reached the ‘garbha-griha’ of Pashupatinath temple.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), districts falling under the Indore and Ujjain division of Madhya Pradesh have received unprecedented rainfall and flood-like situations have emerged.

A red alert has been issued for districts such as Ratlam, Mandsaur, Alirajpur and Neemuch.

“Katthiwada (Alirajpur) recorded 341 mm rainfall, Meghnagar (Jhabua) 316 mm and Dhar city received 301.3 mm rainfall. This is the highest rainfall in Madhya Pradesh since 1958,” according to IMD’s regional office in Bhopal.