Heavy rainfall alert issued for Karnataka as IMD predicts widespread showers

Citizens have been advised to stay updated with local weather warnings and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall periods.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 1st June 2026 7:24 pm IST
Flood warning map showing heavy rainfall and water levels in Kerala, India, with areas like Thalassery an.
Representational Image

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across Karnataka’s coastal and interior districts over the next few days, prompting a yellow alert in several regions of the state. According to the IMD bulletin, isolated places in the interior districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall between June 1 and June 4, while coastal districts may experience similar weather conditions from June 3 to June 5.

The weather department has warned that rainfall intensity in some parts of the state could range between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm, indicating the possibility of heavy showers at scattered locations. In view of this forecast, authorities have advised the public, farmers, and local administrations to remain cautious and take necessary precautionary measures to avoid weather-related disruptions.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has indicated that dry and warm conditions may continue for the next three days even as monsoon patterns begin to shift. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise across several districts, especially in northern interior Karnataka, where temperatures may range between 34 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius between June 1 and June 3.

Subhan Bakery

In contrast, southern interior and coastal districts are likely to record comparatively moderate temperatures, with morning temperatures ranging between 28 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius. However, meteorological experts have noted that weather conditions may change rapidly in the afternoon due to shifting wind patterns, leading to cloud formation and isolated rainfall activity.

Officials have also highlighted that the ongoing transition in monsoon activity is contributing to fluctuating weather conditions across the state. Citizens have been advised to stay updated with local weather warnings and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall periods.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 1st June 2026 7:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button