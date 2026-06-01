Heavy rainfall alert issued for Karnataka as IMD predicts widespread showers

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across Karnataka’s coastal and interior districts over the next few days, prompting a yellow alert in several regions of the state. According to the IMD bulletin, isolated places in the interior districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall between June 1 and June 4, while coastal districts may experience similar weather conditions from June 3 to June 5.

The weather department has warned that rainfall intensity in some parts of the state could range between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm, indicating the possibility of heavy showers at scattered locations. In view of this forecast, authorities have advised the public, farmers, and local administrations to remain cautious and take necessary precautionary measures to avoid weather-related disruptions.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has indicated that dry and warm conditions may continue for the next three days even as monsoon patterns begin to shift. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise across several districts, especially in northern interior Karnataka, where temperatures may range between 34 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius between June 1 and June 3.

In contrast, southern interior and coastal districts are likely to record comparatively moderate temperatures, with morning temperatures ranging between 28 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius. However, meteorological experts have noted that weather conditions may change rapidly in the afternoon due to shifting wind patterns, leading to cloud formation and isolated rainfall activity.

Officials have also highlighted that the ongoing transition in monsoon activity is contributing to fluctuating weather conditions across the state. Citizens have been advised to stay updated with local weather warnings and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall periods.