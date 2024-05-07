Heavy rainfall brings respite from summer heat in Telangana

Hyderabad: After a prolonged and intense spell of summer heat, several places in Telangana received heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and hailstorms on Tuesday, May 7, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

Hyderabad city, parts of Karimnagar, Sircilla, Vemulawada, Manakondur, Huzurabad, Gambiraopet, and Yellareddipet, among other places, received heavy rainfall.

Due to heavy rain, the paddy dried by the farmers at paddy procurement centers at Nimmanapalli village in Peddapalli district got wet. Mango orchards were affected in Karimnagar and Warangal districts as strong winds and heavy rains caused the mangoes to fall from the trees.

Telangana: Following days of intense heatwave conditions, the state has experienced substantial rainfall, with expectations of it persisting for the next 4-5 days before returning to typical summer weather. pic.twitter.com/ybTJEBrO8I — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 7, 2024

In Suryapet district, standing papaya plantations were destroyed due to heavy rain.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Siddipet recorded 6.6 mm of rainfall, Karimnagar 6.2 mm, Kumuram Bheem 5.3, Peddapali 2.9 mm, Mancherial 4.5 mm, and Rajana Sircillia 3.3mm.

The IMD has sounded alert to nine districts in Telangana, informing that several parts of the state could expect rainfall for the next three days, with “moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds (30–40 KMPH) likely to occur in parts of the city towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 40 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.”

A rainfall alert was issued by IMD for Kumram Bheem, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Jangaon, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts for Tuesday.