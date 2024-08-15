Heavy rainfall lashes Hyderabad, IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: Hyderabad residents are finally getting a break from the stifling humidity as heavy rainfall drenches different parts of the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad predicts light to moderate showers and thunderstorms across the entire GHMC area in the next one to two hours.

According to weather observer T Balaji, known for his precise forecasts, scattered storms are expected to develop across Rajendranagar, Golkonda, Tolichowki, Karwan, Mehdipatnam, Charminar, Aramghar, and Attapur areas due to the high humidity. Additionally, intense storms are likely to form overhead.

He advises planning trips outside accordingly and notes that the situation should improve only after 8:00 to 8:30 pm.

Hyderabad residents have been advised to call the GHMC helpline numbers 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for assistance from the Disaster Response Force during the rainfall.

Light to Moderate Rain/ Thundershowers over entire GHMC area for next one to two hours. pic.twitter.com/oU57rMhc1X — IMD_Metcentrehyd (@metcentrehyd) August 15, 2024

Rain continues across Telangana

The IMD Hyderabad has forecasted light to moderate rain and thunderstorms with wind speeds under 40 km/h in isolated areas including Dubbak, B. Kothagudem, Jangaon, Bhupalpally, Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Kumaram Bheem, Medak, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Y Bhuvanagiri, M Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Siddipet.

Residents are advised to stay alert to changing weather conditions and be prepared to move to safer locations if necessary.

“Seek shelter in sturdy buildings, and avoid taking cover under trees. Farming activities should be paused during these events. Additionally, stay clear of electric poles and wires, and do not shelter under trees, especially isolated ones, as they can conduct electricity during the heavy rainfall,” advised IMD Hyderabad.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad predicts four more days of rains

IMD Hyderabad predicts four more days of rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has predicted four more days of rain in the city.

The department has also issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad due to the anticipated rainfall

The alert is valid for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Jagtial, J. Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Medak, Hanamkonda, Mulugu, M. Malkajgiri, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, B. Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Hyderabad.

However, the department has not issued a warning for any other districts of Telangana.