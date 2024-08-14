IMD Hyderabad predicts four more days of rains

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted four more days of rains in the city.

The weather department has forecasted a generally cloudy sky with rainfall or thundershowers until August 17.

In view of anticipated rains, IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

The department has also issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad due to the anticipated rainfall.

The alert is valid for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Jagtial, J. Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Medak, Hanamkonda, Mulugu, M. Malkajgiri, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, B. Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Hyderabad.

However, the department has not issued a warning for any other districts of Telangana.

Also Read Health advisory issued as IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains

Downpours yesterday

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), the highest rainfall recorded yesterday was 93.5 mm in Mahabubabad.

In Hyderabad, the highest rainfall recorded was 9 mm in Maredpally.

The rains predicted by IMD Hyderabad for the next four days are likely to increase the overall rainfall levels in the city and other districts of Telangana.