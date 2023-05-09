Heavy rains continue to lash Karnataka, one killed by lightning

Bengaluru: Heavy rains continued to lash poll-bound Karnataka on Tuesday, leaving one man dead in Belagavi district.

The rains came as the state is all set to go for polls on Wednesday (May 10) for crucial Assembly elections which are considered as semi-finals to 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in the state for another five days.

Yellow alert has been issued to the south and north interior region and coastal regions. Meanwhile, large scale damages have been reported from many districts of the state due to heavy rains.

Parlesh Rathod, a resident of Obalapura village in Ramadurg taluk of Belagavi , died on the spot on Tuesday following a lighting strike as heavy rains and thunderstorms were reported in most parts of the district.

Capital city Bengaluru has been turned into a “hill station” following drizzle and cloudy atmosphere. Heavy rains on Monday evening causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

A huge tree in the premises of the government school converted into polling station at Kotanuru in Kalaburgi district has been uprooted, disrupting the preparations for the polling. The authorities were clearing the debris from the premises.

Heavy rains have lashed many parts of the Gadag district and authorities are worried over the situation on polling day if the heavy rains continue.

The rains have uprooted trees in Keshwapura road in Hubballi. The forceful winds have brought down the pandal installed to distribute voting machines in the premises of a school there.