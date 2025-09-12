Heavy rains expected to hit Hyderabad on Friday night

Hyderabad: Heavy rains are expected to lash the city during the night on Friday, September 12. Residents are asked to practice caution and plan their travels accordingly.

Traffic diversions due to overflowing Musi River

The gates of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar being raised on September 11, has caused the Musi river to overflow. Police has closed Moosarambagh Bridge for traffic and have advised commuters to use Golnaka Bridge as an alternative route.

Traffic between Golnaka / 6 No. and Moosarambagh / Malakpet is being diverted via Golnaka Bridge in both directions.

A 100-foot road in Bahadurpura West has also been inundated and is closed for traffic.

Traffic movement from Purana Pul to Jiyaguda Kamela Road and vice versa has also been closed and is being diverted through Karwan, Ziaguda, and Gopi Hotel.

#HYDTPinfo #TrafficUpdate

Due to the overflow of the Musi River, Moosarambagh Bridge has been closed to traffic. Commuters are advised to use Golnaka Bridge as an alternative route. Traffic between Golnaka / 6 No. and Moosarambagh / Malakpet is being diverted via Golnaka… pic.twitter.com/AvaeJnI4Q9 — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) September 12, 2025

Local weather enthusiast T Balaji has forecasted isolated rains in Hyderabad till evening and scattered intense rains during the night.

On Thursday, heavy rains lashed several areas of Telangana, with Mallampalli in Mulugu receiving the highest rainfall at 217 mm followed by Indurthy in Karimnagar at 211.3 mm and Medak Revenue Divisional Office at 198.5 mm of rainfall.

Within the GHMC limits, Hayathnagar received the highest rainfall at 115 mm.

Also Read Telangana rains: CM Revanth orders precautionary measures

In Karimnagar’s Saidapur village, floodwater entered the Somaram Model School, causing difficulties for students. In Karimnagar, Huzurbabad has recorded the highest rainfall at 221.5 mm followed by Chigurumamidi at 215 mm and Saidapur at 149.2 mm according to Telangana Development Planning society data.

In Karimnagar's Saidapur village, floodwater entered the Somaram Model School, causing difficulties for students. In Karimnagar, Huzurbabad has recorded the highest rainfall at 221.5 mm followed by Chigurumamidi at 215 mm and Saidapur at 149.2 mm according to Telangana… pic.twitter.com/69rdk8C4nC — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 12, 2025

Scattered intense rains are expected to continue in Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad.

Intense rains are expected to hit Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal and Mancherial in the coming hours.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted light to moderate rainfall till September 16. However, moderate to heavy rainfall has been forecasted for September 13.

(The story has been updated with the latest information)