Telangana rains: CM Revanth orders precautionary measures

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the state administration to remain on high alert in view of heavy rains lashing Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana.

The chief minister instructed officials to immediately evacuate people residing in dilapidated and old houses to safer locations to avoid mishaps.

He stressed the need for coordinated rescue and relief operations by HYDRAA, GHMC, SDRF, Fire, Traffic and Police departments to ensure public safety without causing inconvenience during the rains.

The Irrigation department has been asked to monitor inflows into reservoirs, causeways, culverts, rivulets and streams across the state.

The chief minister also directed officials to take precautionary measures at all water bodies prone to flooding to prevent damage and loss of life.