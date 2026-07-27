Heavy rains forecast: Hyderabad IT firms mull staggered logouts

Hyderabad: In view of the moderate to heavy rains forecast, the Cyberabad Police have advised IT companies to consider staggered early logout timings for employees.

The police said the measure is intended to reduce travel-related risks and ease traffic congestion. It also helps ensure the smooth functioning of essential services during adverse weather conditions.

According to the Cyberabad Police, the advisory has been issued to ensure employee safety, maintain productivity, and minimise the impact of heavy traffic expected during the rains.

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The Cyberabad Police have requested IT companies to share their office locations and the early logout schedules they plan to implement.

The police said the information will enable them to make suitable traffic management arrangements and ensure smoother vehicle movement during the expected rainfall.