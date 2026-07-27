Heavy rains forecast: Hyderabad IT firms mull staggered logouts

Cyberabad Police have requested IT companies to share their office locations and the early logout schedules they plan to implement.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
A car wades through water as Hyderabad floods in pre-monsoon rains
Car wades through water as Hyderabad floods in pre-monsoon rains

Hyderabad: In view of the moderate to heavy rains forecast, the Cyberabad Police have advised IT companies to consider staggered early logout timings for employees.

The police said the measure is intended to reduce travel-related risks and ease traffic congestion. It also helps ensure the smooth functioning of essential services during adverse weather conditions.

According to the Cyberabad Police, the advisory has been issued to ensure employee safety, maintain productivity, and minimise the impact of heavy traffic expected during the rains.

Subhan Bakery

The Cyberabad Police have requested IT companies to share their office locations and the early logout schedules they plan to implement.

The police said the information will enable them to make suitable traffic management arrangements and ensure smoother vehicle movement during the expected rainfall.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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