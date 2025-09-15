Heavy rains in Hyderabad: HYDRAA searches for duo swept away on Sunday

Hyderabad: The HYDRAA and fire department teams launched an operation to trace the bodies of two persons, Arjun and Rama, who were swept away after falling into the overflowing Afzalsagar nala on Sunday evening.

The two people, who are relatives, were crossing the nala when they slipped and fell into it. Due to the strong water current in the nala following heavy rains, Arjun and Rama were washed away while their relatives looked on helplessly.

On information, the police, HYDRAA and fire department teams reached the spot and started efforts to rescue them. The manholes and nalas along the route are being checked for the dead bodies. So far the bodies could not be found.