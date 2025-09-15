Heavy rains in Hyderabad: HYDRAA searches for duo swept away on Sunday

The manholes and nalas along the route are being checked for the dead bodies.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th September 2025 1:43 pm IST
Drown
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The HYDRAA and fire department teams launched an operation to trace the bodies of two persons, Arjun and Rama, who were swept away after falling into the overflowing Afzalsagar nala on Sunday evening.

The two people, who are relatives, were crossing the nala when they slipped and fell into it. Due to the strong water current in the nala following heavy rains, Arjun and Rama were washed away while their relatives looked on helplessly.

On information, the police, HYDRAA and fire department teams reached the spot and started efforts to rescue them. The manholes and nalas along the route are being checked for the dead bodies. So far the bodies could not be found.

MS Teachers
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th September 2025 1:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button