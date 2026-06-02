Heavy rains likely in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu till Jun 7

Chennai: With conditions favourable for the Southwest monsoon to further advance during the next three days, the IMD on Tuesday, June 2, issued heavy rainfall warning for over 15 districts in the western and southern parts of Tamil Nadu.

In contrast to southern downpours, north coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai is bracing for severe weather discomfort.

A latest bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre warned that a combination of high temperature and intense humidity will create heatwave conditions across the region.

The weather department further said heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipettai and Madurai districts.

Accordingly, the rain is expected to occur in the western and southern districts of the state till June 7.

Thirumalvadi in Dharmapuri district recorded the state’s highest rainfall of nine cm during the last 24 hours, followed by Okkur in Sivaganga district, at eight cm during the same period.

The IMD said the temperature of Vellore, Tiruttani and Chennai has crossed 40 degree celsius. Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by two to three degree celsius at isolated places over North Tamil Nadu.