Heavy rains likely in Hyderabad till midnight; IMD issues alert

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad need to gear up for heavy rains from afternoon till midnight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert on Monday, August 11.

As per the weather department, other districts of the state are also likely to receive heavy rains.

Yellow alert till August 17

The IMD Hyderabad has extended its yellow alert warning for various districts of the state till Sunday due to heavy rains forecast.

On August 13 and 14, very heavy rains are expected and in view of it, the weather department has issued an orange alert.

For today, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Gadwal, Nalgonda, Yadadri, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Hanmakonda, Bhadradri, and Mulugu districts, forecasts that there will be dry weather till 1 or 2 pm. However, ‘thereafter moderate-heavy rainfall is expected during afternoon to midnight in various parts of the city’, he tweeted.

IMD forecasts heavy rains in Hyderabad

Even the weather department has forecast moderate to heavy rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till August 14.

The department has also issued a yellow alert for the city valid till Thursday.

In view of the expected rains in the next few hours, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.