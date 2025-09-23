Heavy rains likely in many parts of Hyderabad from 8 pm

Hyderabad: Many areas of Hyderabad are expected to receive heavy rainfall from 8:15 pm till 10:00 pm. Rainfall is expected to first hit areas of Kukatpally, Miyapur, Serlingampally, Qutbullapur, RC Puram, Patancheru, Lingampally, Gachibowli, Gajularamaram, Chandanagar, Ameenpur, Beeramguda, Nizampet and Bachupally eventually spreading to other areas in the city, according to local weather enthusiast T Balaji.

Residents have been advised to plan their travels accordingly and follow advisories issued by authorities.

Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, has issued a yellow warning predicting less than 5 mm of rain per hour and light thunderstorms in Hyderabad, Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jagtial, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Kumaram Bheem, Malkajgiri, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

Meanwhile, isolated places of Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Medak, Mulugu, Suryapet and Warangal are expected to receive between 5-15 mm of rainfall.

Hyderabad at flood risk between Sep 25-27

T Balaji has also predicted that a ‘massive deep depression’ is going to strike Telangana, bringing rains that might flood several districts.

Central Telangana, including Hyderabad and surrounding districts like Rangareddy, Medchal, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, etc.

have a higher chance of being hit by the depression, while the northern part of Telangana has a slightly lower chance.