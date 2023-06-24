Heavy rains to lash Telangana; IMD issues warning for next 3 days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for Telangana as it is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday (June 24), Sunday (June 25) and Monday (June 26).

The weather department also forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls across the state.

According to the forecast, heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Warangal, Hanamkonda districts of Telangana.

As per the report by the Telangana Planning and Development Society, thundershowers are expected at a few places till night on Saturday.

However light to moderate rains are expected in many places in Hyderabad on Sunday and Monday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 34 degrees to 36 degrees Celcius while the minimum temperature will be in the range of 24 degrees to 26 degrees Celcius during the period.

Citizens in Hyderabad woke up to clouds and a cool breeze on Saturday morning. However, the weather turned humid by evening.

After the highest temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius recorded in Telangana and 40.3 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad in the past few days, the delayed monsoons are expected to provide much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat.