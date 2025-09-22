Heavy rains with intense storms to lash Hyderabad in next 1 hour

Rains are expected across the northern, western and central parts of the city.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd September 2025 4:54 pm IST
Rains disrupt Bathukamma celebrations
Rains disrupt Bathukamma celebrations

Hyderabad: Intense rainfall but scattered thunderstorms are expected to reign over Hyderabad for the next one hour.

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, who goes by the name Telangana Weatherman on X, heavy rains are expected across the northern, western and central parts of the city on Sunday

These areas include Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Shaikpet, Khairtabad, Tolichowki, Qutbullapur, Gachibowli, Kondapur and Jubilee Hills.

Mehdipatnam, Charminar and Nampally will also receive heavy downpour with strong winds and intense lightning.

Hyderabadi residents are urged to plan travel accordingly.

More rainfall in Telangana

Meanwhile, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhongir, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Mancherial, Bhupalapally and Karimnagar districts will also experience intense thunderstorms in the next two hours.

Officials advised people to remain cautious, avoid open areas during lightning, and watch for sudden waterlogging in low-lying regions.

