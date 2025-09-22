Heavy rains with intense storms to lash Hyderabad in next 1 hour

Hyderabad: Intense rainfall but scattered thunderstorms are expected to reign over Hyderabad for the next one hour.

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, who goes by the name Telangana Weatherman on X, heavy rains are expected across the northern, western and central parts of the city on Sunday

HyderabadRains WARNING 1 ⚠️⚠️⛈️



Scattered SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ahead in North, West, Central HYD towards Serlingampally, Kukatpally, Shaikpet, Khairtabad, Tolichowki Qutbullapur, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Jubliee Hills, will further cover South HYD towards Mehdipatnam, Charminar,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 22, 2025

These areas include Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Shaikpet, Khairtabad, Tolichowki, Qutbullapur, Gachibowli, Kondapur and Jubilee Hills.

Mehdipatnam, Charminar and Nampally will also receive heavy downpour with strong winds and intense lightning.

Hyderabadi residents are urged to plan travel accordingly.

More rainfall in Telangana

Meanwhile, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhongir, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Mancherial, Bhupalapally and Karimnagar districts will also experience intense thunderstorms in the next two hours.

Officials advised people to remain cautious, avoid open areas during lightning, and watch for sudden waterlogging in low-lying regions.