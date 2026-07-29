Heavy rains wreak havoc in Mulugu, 100 trees uprooted

Hyderabad: Strong winds uprooted around 100 trees in Mulugu district’s Mangapet Reserve Forest on Tuesday, July 28, as heavy rain lashed many parts of the state.

Indian beech, eucalyptus, and other varieties of trees in the forest range were uprooted. Assessment of total damage is currently underway, Mulugu District Forest Officer Vikas Meena told Siasat.com.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society’s data, places in Mulugu received the highest amount of rainfall, with Wazeed mandal recording 133 mm, followed by Eturunagaram at 122 mm and Ventakapuram at 113.8 mm.

Strong winds uprooted around 100 trees in Mulugu district's Mangapet Reserve Forest on Tuesday, July 29, as heavy rain lashed many parts of the state.



Indian beech, eucalyptus, and other varieties of trees in the forest range were uprooted. Assessment of total damage is… pic.twitter.com/cHLSf4CtIW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 29, 2026

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Heavy rains caused floodwaters to inundate the temporary diversion road set up near the under-construction causeway on the sand mining channel between Cheekupalli and Peddagollagudem villages in Vajedu mandal.

Damage to the road led to a temporary halt in vehicular movement on National Highway–163, which connects Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

District Collector Borhade Hemant Sahadev Rao inspected the condition of the diversion road and directed the concerned officials to take immediate action to restore the alternative route.

Given the high intensity of the current flood, he said that channels are being dug on both sides of the diversion road to divert water and prevent damage to pipelines. Actions are being taken to bring the road back into use immediately once the flood flow recedes, he said.

Mulugu District Collector Borhade Hemant Sahadev Rao inspects damaged road

The District Collector also warned that heavy rains are expected in the district in the next two days and asked officials to take precautionary measures.

In case of emergencies, like floods, road damage, falling trees, or waterlogged areas, the public is advised to call the district control toll-free number 1800 425 7109, which is available 24 hours.