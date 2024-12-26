Heavy winter rains hit Hyderabad; IMD forecasts more drizzle

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad experienced unexpected heavy winter rains on Thursday, December 26 creating a cool and gloomy atmosphere across the city.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad’s evening forecast predicts a generally cloudy sky with mist or hazy conditions likely during the morning hours. Light rain or drizzle may occur in parts of the city with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to weatherman Karthikk, Hyderabad is expected to experience rain for the next two hours.

Scattered Rains🌧️🌧️ happening across Yadadri, Jangaon, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medchal, Karimnagar,Medak, Rangareddy Districts will continue for next 1 hr



Earlier, they stated that rainfall in key zones, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally remain low for the next five days.

The weather enthusiast, T Balaji known for his precise forecasts noted that the rain patterns felt similar to a July Low-Pressure Area (LPA). He predicted moderate, intermittent rains in parts of the city, particularly in the east of Hyderabad, as fresh rains are moving in from Yadadri-Bhongir, Jangaon, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda.

The overcast conditions led to Hyderabad witnessing its second consecutive day without sunshine. Drizzles persisted throughout the day, with only a brief chance of sunshine during the evening hours.

As IMD Hyderabad forecasts predicted light rainfall or drizzle, the residents of the city need to plan their travel accordingly.

Apart from Hyderabad, Light to moderate rains are expected to occur across various parts of Telangana, including districts such as Siddipet, Wanaparthy, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Karimnagar. These areas are likely to experience cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall as part of the prevailing weather conditions in the state.

