Winter rains hit parts of Hyderabad; IMD forecasts more downpours

Hyderabad: Some parts of Hyderabad witnessed winter rains today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasts indicate more downpours in the city.

Not only Hyderabad, but other districts of Telangana, including Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and others, received rainfall today.

Areas that received rainfall

In the past one hour, Musheerabad, Bandlaguda, Maredpally, Bahadurpura, Maredpally, and Himayatnagar received rainfall.

Yesterday, no rainfall was witnessed in Hyderabad. Apart from that, the minimum temperature in the city was more than 19 degrees Celsius.

Also Read HYDRAA unveils new plan to protect lakes in Hyderabad

IMD Hyderabad forecasts winter rains till tomorrow

The weather department has issued forecasts for rainfall not only today but also for tomorrow.

As per the department, there will be a generally cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions also prevailed during the morning.

As IMD Hyderabad forecasts predicted light rainfall or drizzle, the residents of the city need to plan their travel accordingly.