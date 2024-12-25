HYDRAA unveils new plan to protect lakes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has unveiled a new plan to protect lakes in the city.

On Tuesday, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath disclosed that the agency is going to use the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to protect lakes.

HYDRAA commissioner held discussions with NRSC director

In this regard, Ranganath held discussions with NRSC director Prakash Chauhan and deputy director Srinivas.

Also Read HYDRAA launches rejuvenation of lakes in Hyderabad inspired by Bengaluru

As per the agency commissioner, the satellite technology of NRSC will be used to identify Full Tank Levels (FTL), buffer zones, and potential flood-prone areas.

During the meeting, he also invited the NRSC director to join the Lake Protection Committee.

Coordination for protection of lakes in Hyderabad

At HYDRAA headquarters, the commissioner, along with representatives from irrigation, revenue, GHMC, HMDA, and other departments, reviewed lake conservation measures within the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

During the meeting, he highlighted the importance of coordination among various departments.

It may be mentioned that HYDRAA is taking multiple steps to protect lakes in Hyderabad.