HYDRAA launches rejuvenation of lakes in Hyderabad inspired by Bengaluru

Hyderabad: While the rainy season is almost winding up, the HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency) swung into action, initially to rejuvenate eight lakes within the Greater Hyderabad limits. Sunnam Cheruvu, Appa Cheruvu, Errakunta, Bathukamma Kunta, Kukatpally, and three other lakes are in HYDRAA’s top list.

The HYDRAA team, who visited Bengaluru recently and was impressed by Bengaluru’s model of rejuvenating the two iconic lakes—Yelahanka and Jakkur—decided to implement similar biodegradable techniques in Hyderabad too, according to one of the members of the team who visited Bengaluru in the first week of this month.

HYDRAA also partnered with renowned Indian water conservationist Anand Malligavad, popularly known as the ‘Lake Man of India’, who adopted lake management techniques and rejuvenated 23 deteriorating lakes in Bengaluru.

According to HYDRAA sources, Anand Malligavad may likely visit the city in a day or two. He has already rejuvenated two to three lakes in Hyderabad and conducted an initial study on the eight lakes. The authorities of the government body are preparing blueprints of the lakes for the project to move further.

Moreover, the Telangana chief minister, A Revanth Reddy’s aim behind the HYDRAA initiative is to restore the lakes in Hyderabad to their past glory, improve the ecological balance, enhance groundwater recharge, and provide recreational spaces for the residents of the hundreds of residential apartments and luxury villas nearby.

Residents, realtors monitor HYDRAA’s ordinance approval for restoration of Hyderabad lakes

Meanwhile, residents who occupied skyscrapers and luxurious villas abutting the water bodies, and realtors who already sold the properties, are keenly observing HYDRAA’s activity. This follows its final approval from the Governor, Jishnu Dev Verma, as an Ordinance last month.

CM Reddy’s dream project, HYDRAA, was initiated to rejuvenate several centuries-old lakes and other water bodies in and around Greater Hyderabad and its periphery, which were encroached upon for years. These water bodies are now set to receive a new lease of life with the new ordinance.

According to a city-based environmentalist, “The restoration of these water bodies is expected to have a positive impact on the local ecosystem and contribute to the overall well-being of the community.”

The approval sparked significant interest among stakeholders, who are eager to see how the development will unfold. The involvement of the govt in this process added an official layer of scrutiny and anticipation.

As the HYDRAA project progresses, both residents and realtors are maintaining a close watch on any developments or changes that may arise. The impact of this Ordinance is expected to be significant, influencing both the real estate market and the local community.

Sending a strong message by razing hundreds of illegal constructions, the government body made it clear that these structures will no longer be tolerated. Now, authorities have begun a marathon exercise to address illegal and unauthorised structures built within lakes’ Full Tank Levels (FTLs) and buffer zones across Hyderabad.

The Ordinance, cleared by the Governor, gave a boost to the HYDRAA authorities who plan on launching a mobile app to identify illegal structures scientifically.

HYDRAA garners public, historical interest for urban transformation

In a recent development, the Telangana government issued a Government Order (GO) to allocate a new force of personnel from various government agencies to support the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on a deputation basis.

The response has been overwhelming, with approximately 4,000 applications submitted by individuals eager to join HYDRAA. The initiative has not only garnered public interest but also attracted the attention of local historians and stakeholders.

“It aims to preserve the rich heritage and biodiversity associated with these lakes in Hyderabad, some of which date back to the medieval period. By rejuvenating these ancient structures, the project seeks to enhance water conservation, improve groundwater recharge, and create sustainable ecosystems for flora and fauna to thrive,” said a renowned city historian in an interview with Siasat.com.

They emphasised that rejuvenating these ancient structures will enhance water conservation, improve groundwater recharge, and foster sustainable ecosystems for local flora and fauna.

With HYDRAA actively demolishing illegal structures that infringe upon the Full Tank Levels of these lakes and other water bodies, residents of Greater Hyderabad can anticipate a significant transformation of these centuries-old sites.

The Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) of Greater Hyderabad has expressed their support for the government’s initiative, stating that these efforts will reintegrate the water bodies into the city’s landscape, thereby contributing to environmental well-being and serving as vital water resources for future generations.

Chief minister Revanth Reddy has reiterated that this initiative is crucial for preventing potential flood situations in the future. “My comprehensive approach is intended to make Hyderabad City a benchmark for urban disaster management in India and globally,” he stated, outlining his vision for sustainable urban development.