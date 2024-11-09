10-20 lakes in Hyderabad to be rejuvenated by 2025

Hyderabad: The city is set to see the rejuvenation of 10 to 20 waterbodies by 2025, according to Anand Malligavad, known as the ‘Lake Man of India.’ This announcement came during his visit with a five-member delegation from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to Doddathoguru Lake in Bengaluru.

The team is exploring effective lake conservation strategies to implement in the city, where many lakes have been severely encroached upon.

Encroachment and flooding issues

Malligavad highlighted that illegal encroachments have reduced the boundaries of many lakes in the city, exacerbating flooding during monsoon seasons.

He emphasized the urgent need for revitalization efforts to restore these water bodies, which play a crucial role in managing urban flooding and improving groundwater levels.

“In the last three years, I have rejuvenated several lakes in the city,” he stated, advocating for a systematic approach similar to successful models seen in Bengaluru.

The HYDRAA team is learning from Bengaluru’s effective lake management practices, which include natural wastewater purification methods and rainwater harvesting techniques. These strategies not only enhance water quality but also promote biodiversity within aquatic ecosystems.

Future plans for lakes restoration in Hyderabad

The Telangana government, under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has initiated the HYDRAA program to tackle encroachments and restore the ecological balance of Hyderabad’s lakes. Malligavad’s insights will be pivotal in this endeavor as the government aims to emulate Bengaluru’s successful lake restoration efforts.

Ranganath, the HYDRAA Commissioner, expressed optimism about implementing these sustainable practices to ensure a better microclimate and improved drinking water supply for the city.

As Hyderabad prepares for significant lake rejuvenation projects, the collaboration between HYDRAA and experts like Malligavad signals a promising future for the city’s water bodies and urban ecology.