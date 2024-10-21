HYDRA shifts focus to rejuvenating lakes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) is shifting its focus from removing encroachments to rejuvenating lakes in Hyderabad, beginning with Errakunta Lake in the Nizampet Municipality area.

The cleanup efforts are anticipated to be completed within the next two to three days.

Under the guidance of HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganath, plans for the rejuvenation of Errakunta Lake are in progress, aiming to enhance the water body’s health and surrounding environment.

Earlier on October 21, HYDRA assured that all real estate ventures with legally valid permissions have nothing to fear amid circulating rumours of potential demolitions near lakes. The agency clarified that reports claiming they would dismantle legally permitted structures are false.

HYDRA emphasized that chief minister Revanth Reddy has explicitly stated no structures with valid permissions will be demolished, and the agency will strictly follow this directive.

The lakes in Hyderabad have been divided into three groups for the upgrade. Package 1, with a budget of Rs 61.40 crore, will cover seven lakes in the Khairatabad zone. Package 2, costing Rs 45.88 crore, will address 26 lakes in the Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones. Package 3, with Rs 54.07 crore allocated, will focus on 14 lakes in the LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Charminar zones.

In addition to these packages, Rs 20 crore will be designated for developing Sponge Zones.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also plans to establish the Full Tank Level for the identified lakes in coordination with the irrigation department. Measures will be implemented to prevent encroachments, ensuring that only treated wastewater or rainwater flows into the lakes.