47 lakes in Hyderabad to be rejuvenated at cost of Rs 161 cr

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to upgrade 47 lakes in Hyderabad across six zones. The project will involve building sluice gates, bunds, and ring mains, as well as desilting operations to better manage floodwater.

The focus will be on rejuvenating the lakes in Hyderabad by protecting, conserving, and beautifying them.

Also, a key feature of the plan is the introduction of “Sponge Zones,” which use permeable pavements to improve water retention and reduce runoff. The GHMC will also seek extra funding from the Union government under the Sponge Cities Mission, reported TNIE.

The lakes in Hyderabad have been divided into three groups for the upgrade. Package 1, with a budget of Rs 61.40 crore, will cover seven lakes in the Khairatabad zone. Package 2, costing Rs 45.88 crore, will address 26 lakes in the Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones. Package 3, with Rs 54.07 crore allocated, will focus on 14 lakes in the LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Charminar zones.

An additional Rs 20 crore will be used for developing Sponge Zones.

The GHMC also plans to set the Full Tank level for the specified lakes in Hyderabad in coordination with the irrigation department. Measures will be taken to prevent encroachments and ensure only treated wastewater or rainwater flows into the lakes.

Additionally, these lakes spread across the six zones in Hyderabad will be beautified with walkways, greenery, parks, jogging and cycling tracks, sitting areas, gazebos, viewing decks, and boating facilities.

List of lakes in Hyderabad to be rejuvenated

In the Khairatabad Zone, Langar Houz Tank, Shahatam Tank, Ananthagani Kunta, Batur Kunta, and Yerra Kunta Lake, with a retaining wall being constructed from Kavadiguda Bridge to the Musi confluence point.

In the Kukatpally Zone lakes such as Periki Cheruvu, Gajulramaram, Mundla Katwa, Kamuni Cheruvu, Pedda Bandam, and Suraram will be rejuvenated.

In the Serilingampally Zone key lakes to be rejuvenated include Botanical Garden Lake, Pochamma Kunta, Gunneru Kunta, Kotha Cheruvu, and Kondapur Forest Lake.

The LB Nagar Zone hosts Pochamma Lake, Bathula Cheruvu, Bandlaguda Cheruvu, Nalla Cheruvu, and Patel Cheruvu.

Under the Secunderabad Zone Banda Cheruvu, Nadimi Cheruvu, Ramanna Cheruvu, and Tirumalagiri Tank will be rejuvenated.

Lastly, in the Charminar Zone, notable lakes including Suleman Cheruvu, Surram Cheruvu, and Gurram Cheruvu will be worked on by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation under this project, reported TNIE.