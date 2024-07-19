Hyderabad: GHMC disaster management dept renamed as HYDRAA

Hyderabad: The Disaster Management Department within Greater Hyderabad has been officially renamed as Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA), effective Friday, July 19.

The Telangana government has established HYDRA to enhance urban disaster preparedness and response. It will oversee disaster management, asset protection, and enforcement, operating as a separate head of department under the MA&UD department.

HYDRAA will cover the GHMC area, including ULB (Urban Local Body) and RLBs (Rural Local Body) up to ORR (Outer Ring Road). The department will have three wings: asset protection, disaster management, and logistical support, and it will coordinate with other authorities for regulatory and penal actions.

The Asset Protection Wing will safeguard local government assets such as parks, roads, and lakes from encroachments, coordinate with police and other departments, inspect private premises for safety violations, and enforce regulations related to unauthorized advertisements.

whereas the Disaster Management Wing will be responsible for disaster response and relief, this wing will work with national and state agencies, issue timely warnings, coordinate emergency efforts, and maintain a database for risk assessment and predictions. It will also issue fire NOCs under the Telangana Fire Services Act.

Additionally, the Logistics Support Wing will manage staff recruitment, office administration, procurements, and IT services. It will support disaster response operations and community training.

HYDRAA will also oversee traffic management during disasters, coordinate with various departments, and maintain a structured organization with necessary resources.