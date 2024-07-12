HYDRA to expand role in Hyderabad: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Under the proposed changes, powers to remove unauthorized hoardings and collect penalties would be transferred from GHMC to HYDRA

Revanth Reddy addresses road shows art Amberpet, Uppal and Secunderabad Cantonment on Monday, as part of Congress’ election campaign on Monday.
CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has recommended expanding the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) department to oversee an area encompassing 2,000 square kilometers up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Earlier known as the Disaster Management department, it was renamed to HYDRA on July 1.

Under the proposed changes, powers to remove unauthorized hoardings and collect penalties would be transferred from GHMC to HYDRA Additionally, there are plans to align police station and assembly constituency limits within the same zone for streamlined administrative efficiency.

A comprehensive study is scheduled to be conducted to implement stricter measures against encroachments on nalas (drainage channels), ponds, and government lands. The chief minister emphasized the need for enhanced coordination among HMDA, Water Works, Disaster Management, and Municipal departments regularly.

In a previous meeting, Revanth Reddy also ordered to increase the scope of the Disaster Management Department up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) area with the increasing geographical area of Hyderabad as a city. The chief minister suggested making necessary changes to extend the services of the Disaster Management department to GHMC, 27 Municipalities, Corporations and 33 Gram Panchayats, said the CMO statement.

He underscored the importance of strengthening HYDRA, suggesting potential special allocations to bolster its capabilities. He emphasized the formulation of detailed modalities and guidelines ahead of the upcoming Assembly session.

Earlier, on July 1, Revanth Reddy decided to entrust more responsibilities to the disaster management department under the Greater Hyderabad limits. The department will also be rechristened as Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Protection (HYDRA).

Tags
