Hekani Jakhlau is first woman to be elected to Nagaland Assembly

Four women candidates - Hekhani Jakhaulu, Salhoutuo Kruse, Hukali Sema and Rosy Thompson - contested the Nagaland Assembly election this time.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd March 2023 2:10 pm IST
Hekani Jakhalu

Kohima: Hekani Jakhalu created history on Thursday by becoming the first woman to be elected to the Nagaland Assembly, officials said.

Jakhalu, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate for the Dimapur III seat defeated her nearest rival Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes, the Election Commission of India, said.

Four women candidates – Hekhani Jakhaulu, Salhoutuo Kruse, Hukali Sema and Rosy Thompson – contested the Nagaland Assembly election this time.

Salhoutuo Kruse of NDPP is leading from Western Angami seat and BJP’s Hukali Sema is also leading from Atoizu constituency as per EC website.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd March 2023 2:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button