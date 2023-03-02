Hekani Jakhlau is first woman to be elected to Nagaland Assembly

Kohima: Hekani Jakhalu created history on Thursday by becoming the first woman to be elected to the Nagaland Assembly, officials said.

Jakhalu, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate for the Dimapur III seat defeated her nearest rival Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes, the Election Commission of India, said.

Four women candidates – Hekhani Jakhaulu, Salhoutuo Kruse, Hukali Sema and Rosy Thompson – contested the Nagaland Assembly election this time.

Salhoutuo Kruse of NDPP is leading from Western Angami seat and BJP’s Hukali Sema is also leading from Atoizu constituency as per EC website.