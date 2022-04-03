Helicopter Training School celebrates diamond jubilee

Hyderabad: Helicopter Training School (HTS), the biggest helicopter unit and alma mater of all Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter pilots, on Sunday celebrated its diamond jubilee at Air Force Station Hakimpet in Hyderabad.

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Training Command IAF was the chief guest while Air Chief Marshal FH Major (Retd), Admiral Karambir Singh (Retd), veterans and serving officers of the helicopter fleet from all three services attended the event.

AOC-in-C Training Command released the special cover and diamond jubilee book of HTS, commemorating the occasion. He also inaugurated the HTS Museum which showcases the rich heritage of the IAF helicopter units.

The event witnessed aerial display by the Sarang helicopter team, Suryakiran Aerobatic team and Light combat Helicopter (LCH). Chetak helicopters, Pilatus and LCH aircraft also participated in the fly past.

Being senior-most serving helicopter pilot of IAF, the AOC-in-C Training Command flew the Chetak aircraft and led the fly past from the front as a tribute to the glorious past of the School.

Helicopter Training School conducts ab-initio training of helicopter pilots of the nation and friendly foreign countries. It also continues to be the first respondent during natural disasters in southern latitudes of the country.