Help provided to stranded Kannadigas on Amarnath Yatra: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that more than 100 pilgrims from the state are on the Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir and the state government has taken every possible steps to rescue them.

The cloudburst at Amarnath has claimed 15 lives so far.

Speaking to the media, Bommai said pilgrims from Karnataka who are on Amarnath Yatra are safe.

“There is no report of any untoward incident related to Kannadigas. We are in contact with the Jammu and Kashmir government and Union government,” the Chief Minister added.

“We have launched a helpline for this purpose. Nearly 15-20 Yatris have contacted us seeking help providing information about their current location.”

Rescue operation would be launched immediately to bring back stranded pilgrims from Karnataka.

Union government, BSF and ITBP officials are involved in the rescue operations.

The State Chief Secretary is in direct contact with the union government. Those in distress could contact the helpline so that they could be rescued immediately,” Bommai said.

The state has also set helplines which are operational 24×7.