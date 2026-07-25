Helpline launched for queries on Indiramma houses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To clear all confusion among the public regarding the Indiramma Housing Scheme in Hyderabad, a special call centre was launched at the Housing Board office on Saturday, July 25, by Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Through this, the government will provide complete information on application procedures, eligibility, required documents, payments, allotment methods, and other related matters.

The helpline number 040-24603572 is active between 9 am and 6 pm. Information is being provided in Telugu, Hindi, English, and Urdu for the convenience of applicants.

A foundation has been laid for 7,680 houses in 16 constituencies in the first phase. The minister said that Indiramma houses are being constructed taking the constituency as a unit. Citizens should apply in their own constituencies.

Applications can be submitted through MeeSeva centres, online portals, or WhatsApp.

The scheme has been designed for families residing in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, with annual income up to Rs 6 lakhs. Only one application per family will be accepted.

Applications will first be scrutinised, and a field-level verification and authentication will be conducted later. If the number of eligible applicants exceeds the number of flats being constructed, houses will be allotted through a transparent lottery system.

Points to note

Applicants are only eligible if they have resided in the GHMC limits for ten years and do not own a house/flat/plot.

There is no need to upload caste or salary verification documents at the time of application, as only an Aadhaar number is sufficient.

Rs 10,000 must be paid at the time of application only through UPI or net banking. If the house is not allotted, that amount will be refunded to the same account.

Applicants are advised to keep the MeeSeva receipt, payment receipt, application number, and mobile number active until the scrutiny, allotment, refund, and other information processes are completed.