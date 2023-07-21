Helpline numbers issued as rainfall continues to lash Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As rainfall continues to lash Hyderabad for the past few days, many areas are struggling with waterlogging, inundation, and other issues. Some residents of Hyderabad are struggling to even step out of their houses, especially those residing in low-lying areas. To address the issues related to rainfall in Hyderabad, helpline numbers have been released.

The Telangana government has released helpline numbers to register requests regarding waterlogging, fallen tree branches, partial inundation, and other rainfall-related issues in Hyderabad. The helpline numbers are 040-21111111 or 9000113667.

#HyderabadRains



To register requests regarding water logging, fallen tree branches, partial inundation & any other rains related issues

Citizens May pls contact



040 21111111 or



90001-13667 @CommissionrGHMC @GHMCOnline @Director_EVDM — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) July 21, 2023

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a ‘Heavy rain’ warning for Telangana, even for today. The department has also forecasted that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will experience light to moderate rainfall until July 24.

Also Read Rainfall in Hyderabad: This area receives highest downpour

In view of the likely rainfall in Hyderabad, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for the city today. Additionally, a red alert has been issued for Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, and Mahabubnagar.

Given the forecasts provided by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, it is strongly advised that residents take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.