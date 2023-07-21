Rainfall in Hyderabad: This area receives highest downpour

Hyderabad: Incessant rainfall continues to batter Hyderabad for the past few days, resulting in waterlogging and traffic jams across the city, thereby affecting the normal life of the residents.

Waterlogging has been reported in many areas of the city, including the road in front of the Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat. A Twitter account named “Hyderabad You Deserve” shared images of waterlogged roads in the city, ridiculing the authorities over the situation.

The tweet read, “I am #Hyderabadi. This is our Water World.”

As traffic jams due to rainfall irked motorists in different parts of Hyderabad, many took to Twitter to express their anger. One of them tagged Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao and wrote, “Last time, when somebody complained about Bengaluru traffic, you said ‘welcome to Hyderabad.’ What about this?”

@KTRBRS last time Bangalore vallu traffic gurunchi edho ante, we welcome you to Hyderabad ani sollu vesav ippudu em chepthav 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/SyFr7NpO7h — విప్లవం వర్ధిల్లాలి (I N D I A ) 💉💉💉💉💉 (@vemulapalli1989) July 20, 2023

Shaikpet recorded highest rainfall in last 24 hours

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall in Hyderabad was recorded in Shaikpet at 92.5 mm, as reported by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Here is the list of areas in Hyderabad and their corresponding recorded rainfall:

Areas (Mandals) Rainfall in mm Shaikpet 92.5 Maredpally 92.0 Nampally 89.0 Golconda 87.3 Charminar 87.0 Amberpet 87.0 Secunderabad 84.0 Khairatabad 81.3 Musheerabad 81.0 Saidabad 74.8 Bahadurpura 70.8 Himayatnagar 68.8 Asifnagar 68.8 Bandlaguda 65.3 Ameerpet 60.8

IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall, issues yellow alert

Even for today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a ‘Heavy rain’ warning for Telangana. The department has also forecasted that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will experience light to moderate rainfall until July 24.

In view of the likely rainfall in Hyderabad, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for the city today. Additionally, a red alert has been issued for Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, and Mahabubnagar.

In light of the forecasts provided by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, it is strongly advised that residents take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.