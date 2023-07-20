Hyderabad rains: GHMC Mayor advises citizens to stay indoors

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Thursday advised citizens to stay indoors as weather reports predict heavy rains to continue in the region.

“Heavy rains are expected to continue. Citizens are advised to stay indoors. Dial the control room on 040-21111111 for any rain-related issues & assistance. Instructed all the officials to be on high alert. Monsoon emergency teams and EVDM teams are on the field monitoring the complaints. @GHMCOnline @Director_EVDM @DRFEVDM @KTRBRS,” she tweeted.

Telangana government on Thursday declared two-day holidays for all educational institutions due to heavy rainfall in the state. The decision was taken after Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issued an orange alert for the state.

Announcing the decision on Twitter, Telangana minister for education Sabitha Indra Reddy wrote, ‘Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday.’